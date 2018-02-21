Floyd County schools debate arming teachers

The Floyd County school board is researching a pitch that would allow teachers to carry guns on campus.

The idea is split among parents.

Some feel that more guns won't solve the problem and others say they would rather home-school their children.

Jay Shell, a Floyd County schools board member, became emotional when talking with CBS46 News about the recent wave of school shootings.

."My wife is a school counselor in our system. My son's a 2nd grader in our school system. My daughter's a freshman and I kissed her goodbye and told her to have a good day and I went back inside and thought, there is a father who did that the day before on Valentine's Day not expecting his daughter wouldn't be coming home," said Shell.

Shell stresses that arming teachers is just one option that Floyd County is considering.

The issue will be addressed at the next school board meeting on March 6.

CBS46 wants to know what you think. Should school teachers be allowed to carry guns onto a school campus? Sound off on the CBS46 Facebook page or vote in our online poll!

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.