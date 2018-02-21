Fluent in Spanish and need a job? Head to Gwinnett County

If you're fluent in Spanish and are looking for a job, you're in luck! The first of several events to hire Spanish-speaking poll workers for the upcoming election kicks off.More >
Footage from the January 2 incident shows Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while a second male suspect inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril.More >
As staff and students at schools across the U.S. remain on high alert after the tragic shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school, a Lanier High School student is facing charges after being caught with a gun inside the school.More >
A crash along I-85 in Gwinnett County has closed lanes on the roadway and also left a construction worker hospitalized with critical injuries.More >
A tractor trailer fire forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-85 near Boggs Road in Gwinnett County Thursday morning but the roadway has since reopened.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends through a church parking lot to a convenience store.More >
Student safety is forcing parents to consider all actions to ensure their children are safe when heading off to school, and that includes buying bulletproof backpacks.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
