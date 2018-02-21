Fluent in Spanish and need a job? Head to Gwinnett County

If you're fluent in Spanish and are looking for a job, you're in luck!

The first of several events to hire Spanish-speaking poll workers for the upcoming election kicks off.

Gwinnett County is under a federal mandate to provide elections materials and assistance in Spanish as well as English.

Wednesday's hiring event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at One Stop Norcross, located at 5030 Georgia Belle Ct.

The next hiring event will take place Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at One Stop Centerville, located at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, a U.S. citizen and be able to read, write and speak English. They also must be a Gwinnett County resident or a Gwinnett County government employee, and they must have access to a computer for required online training.

If you're interested in attending, you're encouraged to sign up online.

