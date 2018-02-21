Cobb Co. plan to house homeless vets getting blow back from residents

Residents in Smyrna are at odds with a plan in Cobb County to provide temporary housing for homeless veterans, saying they weren't even consulted about the plan.

A resident who talked with CBS46 News says she's worried because there's a school and playground right across the street from one of the homes used to house the veterans.

The home is located on Teasley Street in Smyrna.

"They told us nothing can be done. They're placing a transitional home hear for the homeless next door to our homes without any voice or concern from us and we don't think that's right," said resident Beverly Matheney.

Operators of the home emphasize it will be staffed 24 hours a day. They also say five or six of the veterans who live there at a time will be fully vetted before moving in.

