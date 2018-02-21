Man's body recovered from Chattahoochee River

The search for a missing man in Sandy Springs has been called off after his body was recovered from the Chattahoochee River Tuesday morning.

The body was recovered near Morgan Falls around 9:30 a.m. It has been turned over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, who will determine the exact cause of death.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

