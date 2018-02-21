"Moms Demand Action" to protest on steps of Capitol

As the debate on gun legislation continues to dominate conversation after a school shooting in Florida left 17 dead, the group "Moms Demand Action" will hit the steps of the state capitol in protest on Wednesday.More >
As the debate on gun legislation continues to dominate conversation after a school shooting in Florida left 17 dead, the group "Moms Demand Action" will hit the steps of the state capitol in protest on Wednesday.More >
The search for a missing man in Sandy Springs has been called off after his body was recovered from the Chattahoochee River Tuesday morning.More >
The search for a missing man in Sandy Springs has been called off after his body was recovered from the Chattahoochee River Tuesday morning.More >
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
The suspect in this case was seen running from the scene and is considered armed and dangerous.More >
The suspect in this case was seen running from the scene and is considered armed and dangerous.More >
It's hard to believe the city's rich history of inclusion and integration was in jeopardy in 1964. Today's skyline might look very different if it weren't for executives at the Coca Cola Company.More >
It's hard to believe the city's rich history of inclusion and integration was in jeopardy in 1964. Today's skyline might look very different if it weren't for executives at the Coca Cola Company.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends through a church parking lot to a convenience store.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends through a church parking lot to a convenience store.More >
Student safety is forcing parents to consider all actions to ensure their children are safe when heading off to school, and that includes buying bulletproof backpacks.More >
Student safety is forcing parents to consider all actions to ensure their children are safe when heading off to school, and that includes buying bulletproof backpacks.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
A woman recorded an argument between the drivers in which a man appears to shove a woman and she falls back into a snow-covered median.More >
A woman recorded an argument between the drivers in which a man appears to shove a woman and she falls back into a snow-covered median.More >