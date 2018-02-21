"Moms Demand Action" to protest on steps of Capitol

As the debate on gun legislation continues to dominate conversation after a school shooting in Florida left 17 dead, the group "Moms Demand Action" will hit the steps of the state capitol in protest on Wednesday.

The rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. and the group is planning to speak out on three pieces of gun legislation. The legislation deals with where you can carry guns.

The group "Moms Demand Action" has reportedly grown by more than 70,000 members since the deadly shootings in Parkland, Florida on February 14. The group was formed after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.

The teen survivors of the shootings are speaking out on gun legislation in the days since the attack.

Tuesday, at the Missouri state capitol, a group protested for tighter gun regulations, speaking out on a proposed bill to allow students, faculty and staff to carry a firearm on a college campus.

In Minnesota, a similar scene unfolded as a group of fliers urging lawmakers there to support common-sense gun safety policies was circulated.

The demand in enrollment for the group has prompted the forming of another initiative called "Students Demand Action."

The shootings in Parkland, Florida became the 17th shooting incident at a U.S. school in just 2018 alone.

