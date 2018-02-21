Allergy season comes early as temperatures skyrocket

It looks like the groundhog had it all wrong! Just a few weeks ago, General Beauregard Lee came out of his burrow and saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter. But with trees already beginning to bloom and temperatures skyrocketing into the 70s, it's hard to believe we're still in February.

The early burst of spring can be a big problem for allergy sufferers. If you're allergic to pollen, you're in big trouble. Especially if you live in Atlanta, which is a city encased inside a forest.

Although the pollen count isn't what it is during the peak season in March and April, it's still bad for those with allergies. CBS46 talked with Dr. Kathleen Sheerin with Atlanta Allergy and Asthma and she says the pollen count doesn't have to be high for people to feel the effects.

"Who knows? We may have another blast of cold air and what happens then, it doesn't kill the pollen. It just kind of shuts the production off, and then it picks up again," said Dr. Sheerin.

Dr. Sheerin says the length of the allergy season depends on what you're actually allergic to. The tree pollen comes out first, followed by grass pollen later in the spring. That means someone with allergies could feel the symptoms all the way through June. She says it could be just the beginning.

"This weekend is supposed to be up in the 70s and 80s. That sun comes out and we're going to have an explosion of pollen," continued Sheerin.

The pollen count was 50 on Tuesday but that number explodes into the thousands in March and April.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.