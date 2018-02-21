Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99

Several media outlets are reporting that evangelist Billy Graham has passed away at the age of 99.

During his lifelong ministry, he became the world's leading evangelist. He was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on November 7, 1918, the eldest of four children.

He founded the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in 1950 and also played a huge role in the Civil Rights movement. During a rally in Chattanooga in 1953, Graham tore down the ropes that separated the audience into racial sections.

He also allowed black ministers Thomas Kilgore and Gardner Taylor to serve as members of his New York Crusade's executive committee. He also did several appearances with Martin Luther King Jr.

Graham died at his home in North Carolina. He had battled Parkinson's Disease since 1992.

Former President Jimmy Carter released this statement regarding the passing of Graham:

"Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of The Reverend Billy Graham. Tirelessly spreading a message of fellowship and hope, he shaped the spiritual lives of tens of millions of people worldwide.

Broad-minded, forgiving, and humble in his treatment of others, he exemplified the life of Jesus Christ by constantly reaching out for opportunities to serve. He had an enormous influence on my own spiritual life, and I was pleased to count Reverend Graham among my advisers and friends."

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.