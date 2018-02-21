APD officer in stable condition after crashing vehicle during chase

An Atlanta Police officer is hospitalized after he crashed his cruiser into a utility pole Wednesday morning during a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

The crash happened on Joseph E. Boone near the intersection with West Chester Boulevard.

The crash caused a power outage to about 400 Georgia Power customers but crews have made the necessary repairs and service has been restored.

The officer was taken to Grady Hospital with injuries to his head and back. He was last listed in stable condition.

The stolen vehicle suspect remains on the loose.

