APD officer in stable condition after crashing vehicle during chase

An Atlanta Police officer is hospitalized after he crashed his cruiser into a utility pole Wednesday morning during a chase involving a stolen vehicle.More >
As the debate on gun legislation continues to dominate conversation after a school shooting in Florida left 17 dead, the group "Moms Demand Action" will hit the steps of the state capitol in protest on Wednesday.More >
The search for a missing man in Sandy Springs has been called off after his body was recovered from the Chattahoochee River Tuesday morning.More >
A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
The suspect in this case was seen running from the scene and is considered armed and dangerous.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends through a church parking lot to a convenience store.More >
Student safety is forcing parents to consider all actions to ensure their children are safe when heading off to school, and that includes buying bulletproof backpacks.More >
Authorities say he called in sick on February 12 and has not been heard from since.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
A woman recorded an argument between the drivers in which a man appears to shove a woman and she falls back into a snow-covered median.More >
