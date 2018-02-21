Former President Jimmy Carter releases statement on passing of Rev. Billy Graham

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter issued a statement on Wednesday after the passing of Rev. Billy Graham.

Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of The Reverend Billy Graham. Tirelessly spreading a message of fellowship and hope, he shaped the spiritual lives of tens of millions of people worldwide. Broad-minded, forgiving, and humble in his treatment of others, he exemplified the life of Jesus Christ by constantly reaching out for opportunities to serve. He had an enormous influence on my own spiritual life, and I was pleased to count Reverend Graham among my advisers and friends.

[More: Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99]

[More: President Trump calls Billy Graham 'a very special man']

[WATCH: Highlights of Billy Graham preaching]

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.