Newnan man diagnosed with dementia missing since Sunday

The Coweta County's Sheriff's office is asking for the community's help in locating an elderly who hasn't been seen since leaving his home Sunday night.

William Henry Fausz, 73, was last seen around 9 p.m. as he was leaving his home on the 600 block of Welcome Arnco Road in Newnan. Police say he left his phone inside the garage before he left.

Fausz is described as a white male, standing about 5'8" tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes and is in the early stages of dementia.

He was traveling in a white 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with the Alabama license tag of W81R.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-253-1502.

