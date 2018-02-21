Increased police patrol, lighting cuts down crime near Georgia Tech campus

A series of robberies targeting students near the Georgia Tech campus appears to have stopped after a crackdown. Those robberies started January 10 and it has been almost two weeks since the last one.

One of the more recent changes made to cut down on the crime in areas surrounding Georgia Tech's campus is lighting. Georgia Power has come to the area and either placed or replaced twenty-two lights in the Home Park neighborhood.

Atlanta Police say the additional lighting makes a huge difference and can help keep criminals away. Students living in the area tell CBS46 they have taken notice of the lighting and police presence.

"There are a lot more officers, APD, and GTPD. They are doing a really good job," said one student.

Police say there is no end date to these increased patrols and they will stay in the area as long as needed.

