Father arrested, accused of killing 5-year-old son

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for the murder of his 5-year-old son.

Officers responded to a home on Rocky Pine Drive near Lithonia at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The home belongs to the boy's grandmother, police said.

Police said the boy's parents are visiting from California. The boy's mother and grandmother left to run errands Wednesday, leaving the boy with his father and some other children. When the women returned, police said, they found the boy lifeless.

Detectives believe the father intentionally killed his son, though they will not reveal how the boy died.

"There were other children in the home as well. They are not his children. None of them are harmed. This is an isolated incident," said DeKalb County Police spokesperson Shiera Campbell.

A police chaplain responded to the scene to help officers and the victim's family members cope with the tragedy.

