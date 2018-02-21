Man accused of killing son had bizarre prior arrest

CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.

According to an investigative summary of the crime, read aloud in court Thursday by DeKalb County Magistrate Judge September Guy, Montrais Boyd Sr., 25, used a kitchen knife to sever the head of his son Montrais Boyd, Jr.

Officers responded to a home on Rocky Pine Drive near Lithonia at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The home belongs to the boy's grandmother, police said.

Police said Boyd and the boy's mother were visiting from California. The mother and grandmother left the home Wednesday to run errands, leaving the boy with his father and the father's young siblings.

When the women returned, police said, one of the children told them Boyd had killed the boy and buried him in the backyard. The mother used her bare hands to dig up her son's body as the grandmother called police.

A police chaplain responded to the scene to help officers and the victim's family members cope with what they'd seen and experienced.

This isn't the first time Boyd has been in trouble with the law. CBS46 has learned that he was arrested for an incident in June of 2017 near Flagstaff, Arizona. According to police, Boyd had his son in a car with him in the median of Interstate 17. When a state trooper pulled up behind the BMW, Boyd emerged from the vehicle naked, approached the trooper and began punching his patrol car with his fists, police said.

Boyd then drove off on the wrong side of the road until he crashed into an embankment, police said. The boy was not badly hurt in that incident.

Boyd is expected back in court in DeKalb County next week for a probable cause hearing for the murder case.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.