Police investigate homicide in DeKalb County

A 30-year-old man has died after being shot several times following a dispute with an Uber Eats driver on Saturday in Buckhead.More >
Police are looking for the driver responsible for striking and killing a pedestrian with their vehicle and fleeing the scene.More >
The homeowner was having a birthday party attended by more than 70 people in the 2300 block of Clifton Springs Manor.More >
One Georgia State University student is hospitalized while another has been arrested following a confrontation at a GSU student housing building in northeast Atlanta.More >
The economic impact of the movie isn't lost on the Dekalb County Chamber of Commerce. Just yesterday, more than 700 students saw the movie in Tucker.More >
A man is dead after being struck while walking along I-285 in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.More >
Licensed bow hunter Scott Sellers knows a thing or two about feral pigs.More >
The Movie Tavern in Tucker transformed into an African nation on Tuesday for more than 700 students from Dekalb County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools.More >
Several media outlets are reporting that evangelist Billy Graham has passed away at the age of 99.More >
Student safety is forcing parents to consider all actions to ensure their children are safe when heading off to school, and that includes buying bulletproof backpacks.More >
A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot Monday night as he walked with three friends through a church parking lot to a convenience store.More >
A woman recorded an argument between the drivers in which a man appears to shove a woman and she falls back into a snow-covered median.More >
The attention has given him a powerful platform -- but it has also made him the subject of smear campaigns and demonstrably false conspiracy theories.More >
