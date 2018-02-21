Police investigate homicide in DeKalb County - CBS46 News

Police investigate homicide in DeKalb County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say they're investigating a homicide in DeKalb County.

The incident occurred in the 7300 block of Rocky Pine Drive in Lithonia. 

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46