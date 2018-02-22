Two shot in what police say are random attacks

Two people are hospitalized after being shot several times during what police are calling random attacks early Thursday morning.

The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-20.

Police say a man was driving down the highway near H.E. Holmes Drive when a vehicle pulled up next to him and began firing. The man was shot several times and taken to Grady Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Just a short time later, another man says he was driving down Fulton Street in southwest Atlanta when a vehicle pulled up and shots were fired. The man was struck in the neck, losing control of his vehicle and overturning. He is currently in stable condition at Grady Hospital.

Atlanta Police believe the two shootings are connected.

Both victims say the suspect's vehicle was a silver SUV.

If you have any information on the attacks, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

