Woman seriously injured after being stabbed by boyfriend

A woman is recovering after she was stabbed by her boyfriend during a domestic dispute at a home in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

The stabbing happened at the home on Desoto Avenue near Dill Avenue.

The woman was stabbed in the neck and shoulder. She is currently at Grady Hospital in Atlanta where she was last listed in serious condition.

The suspect is still on the loose.

No description has been given.

