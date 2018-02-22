Man found dead inside vehicle in DeKalb County

Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found dead inside his vehicle in front of a DeKalb County apartment complex.

The body was discovered around 4 a.m. Thursday morning outside the complex on the 2100 block of Shropshire Road in southeast Atlanta.

No word on what led up to the man's death.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

