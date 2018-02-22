Georgia nurses indicted on murder, neglect charges

A Georgia grand jury has indicted two nurses and an aide in the death of an elderly patient.

Former licensed nurse practitioners Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, of Snellville, faces a charge of felony murder and neglect to an elder person and Wanda Nuckles, of Buford, is charged with depriving an elder person of essential services. Certified nurse assistant Mable Turman, of College Park, is charged with neglect to an elder person.

All three also were indicted on one count of concealing the death of another in the indictment returned Tuesday by a DeKalb County grand jury.

The charges stem from the Feb. 27, 2014 death of 89-year-old James Dempsey, a patient at Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center. The indictment alleges the defendants failed to provide timely medical assistance resulting in Dempsey's death.

