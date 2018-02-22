African-American hair products locked up at Sandy Springs pharmacy

After a California woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart for locking up hair and skin products used by African-Americans, CBS46 discovered a local pharmacy was doing the same thing.

While household brands like L'Oreal and Tresseme are out in the open at the Walgreens location on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, the African-American hair care section is locked down.

CBS46 went searching to see if other metro Atlanta Walgreens locations are also locking up the items. The 24 hour Walgreens on Piedmont Road in Atlanta didn't have any of their hair care products locked up and neither did the location on Peachtree Road.

When CBS46 asked African-Americans about the issue, they told us the location of the store says it all.

"In a neighborhood where its predominately Caucasian, that's how they treat us. That's just a fact," said one person who spoke with CBS46. "They look at us like we're in there to take something or to do something wrong automatically. We're not even given a chance."

No matter who we talked to, they all said the same thing. Singling out African-American hair care products and locking them up is a racial issue.

A spokesperson for Walgreens tells CBS46 they are looking into the issue and will release a statement on Thursday.

CBS46 will keep you posted.

