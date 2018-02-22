African-American hair products locked up at Sandy Springs pharmacy

After a California woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart for locking up hair and skin products used by African-Americans, CBS46 discovered a local pharmacy was doing the same thing.More >
After a California woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart for locking up hair and skin products used by African-Americans, CBS46 discovered a local pharmacy was doing the same thing.More >
A woman is recovering after she was stabbed by her boyfriend during a domestic dispute at a home in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >
A woman is recovering after she was stabbed by her boyfriend during a domestic dispute at a home in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >
Federal prosecutors are starting to focus more on enforcement and prosecution.More >
Federal prosecutors are starting to focus more on enforcement and prosecution.More >
The road to recovery is still a long one in Puerto Rico. City Winery general manager William Baber recently returned from Puerto Rico, where more than a dozen of his employees helped rebuild farms in the central region of the country.More >
The road to recovery is still a long one in Puerto Rico. City Winery general manager William Baber recently returned from Puerto Rico, where more than a dozen of his employees helped rebuild farms in the central region of the country.More >
A series of robberies targeting students near the Georgia Tech campus appears to have stopped after a crackdown.More >
A series of robberies targeting students near the Georgia Tech campus appears to have stopped after a crackdown.More >
A plane flying from St. Louis to Atlanta returned to St. Louis and was searched because of a maintenance issue, Delta said.More >
A plane flying from St. Louis to Atlanta returned to St. Louis and was searched because of a maintenance issue, Delta said.More >
Several media outlets are reporting that evangelist Billy Graham has passed away at the age of 99.More >
Several media outlets are reporting that evangelist Billy Graham has passed away at the age of 99.More >
A Los Angeles woman will serve 30 days in jail for performing a root canal, without a license, which injured a woman according to prosecutors.More >
A Los Angeles woman will serve 30 days in jail for performing a root canal, without a license, which injured a woman according to prosecutors.More >
Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for the murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for the murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
They said the headphones she was wearing were completely melted.More >
They said the headphones she was wearing were completely melted.More >