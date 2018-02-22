Hands-free legislation heads to House after passing committee

After some communities in the state passed legislation making it illegal to use your cell phone while driving, the entire state may soon follow suit.

House Bill 673 passed through a committee on Wednesday and will now head to the House Rules Committee for approval. If it is approved, it can be voted on by the House and Senate.

If the legislation is passed, drivers would only be able to touch their cell phones to dial, receive or end a phone call and GPS navigation. Drivers would not be allowed to hold an electronic device, text, browse the internet or watch and record videos. Similar legislation was passed in Smyrna in January as well as Marietta in February.

“Thank you to the members of the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee for thoroughly vetting this critical public safety measure, which will save countless lives,” said Marietta Rep. John Carson said in a press release. “Throughout this process, we’ve sought input from Georgians whose lives have been devastated by distracted driving, as well as law enforcement personnel, medical professionals and representatives from the insurance and transportation sectors; these groups overwhelmingly support HB 673. Our state needs hands-free driving legislation to protect all Georgians, and I hope that the House will favorably consider this life-saving bill.”

If convicted of violating the law, drivers would face a fine of $300 and additional points added on to their driver's license.

