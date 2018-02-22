Hands-free legislation heads to House after passing committee

Two people are hospitalized after being shot several times during what police are calling random attacks early Thursday morning.More >
Two people are hospitalized after being shot several times during what police are calling random attacks early Thursday morning.More >
After a California woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart for locking up hair and skin products used by African-Americans, CBS46 discovered a local pharmacy was doing the same thing.More >
After a California woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart for locking up hair and skin products used by African-Americans, CBS46 discovered a local pharmacy was doing the same thing.More >
A new viral photo trend is blowing up social media and ticking off Hobby Lobby employees.More >
A new viral photo trend is blowing up social media and ticking off Hobby Lobby employees.More >
The plane flying from St. Louis to Atlanta returned to St. Louis and was searched because of a maintenance issue, Delta said. However, officials at Lambert said it was a security issue.More >
The plane flying from St. Louis to Atlanta returned to St. Louis and was searched because of a maintenance issue, Delta said. However, officials at Lambert said it was a security issue.More >
Several media outlets are reporting that evangelist Billy Graham has passed away at the age of 99.More >
Several media outlets are reporting that evangelist Billy Graham has passed away at the age of 99.More >