West Forsyth HS student arrested for alleged threats made via social media

A 16-year-old student at West Forsyth High School was arrested for allegedly making threats of violence related to a school shooting.

The Forsyth County's Sheriff's Office said they were notified by a concerned parent of a potential social media post by a student depicting a firearm and a threat, Wednesday night.

The student was identified and both student and parents were interviewed by authorities. The student was taken into custody and charged with one count of terroristic threats and acts then overturned to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding the incident:

The Sheriff’s Office takes each and every report of suspicious activity seriously. We continuously work closely with our school safety partners to ensure all of our schools stay safe. This week alone we have received several reports of suspicious activity that we fully investigated and found no creditable threat; however, this situation was different and was a legitimate concern. We continue to strongly urge students, parents, and facility to say something if they see or hear of ANY suspicious activity.

