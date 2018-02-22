Wife arrested in connection to elderly husband's death

A 58-year-old Kingston woman in now in custody following a fatal shooting in Bartow County, February 21.

Authorities say just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies and investigators responded to 53 Norton Road near Kingston, Georgia for a reported shooting. When they arrived, it was discovered that 83-year-old James "Sam" McCoy had been shot once and was deceased inside the residence.

Investigators questioned his wife, 58-year-old Kim McCoy, 58 and later arrested her for one count of murder.

Kim is being held in the Bartow County Jail awaiting a Superior Court arraignment with no bond. It is possible that she could face more charges in this case; however at this point it is still under investigation.

