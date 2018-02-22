Life on hold: Mom waits nine months for proof of citizenship

Nicole Harris became a U.S. citizen 20 years ago.

She received a certificate of naturalization at the time, proving her citizenship. Fast forward to last year when she had to renew her driver’s license. She needed that certificate of naturalization, but it was lost.

She couldn’t get her license, she had to turn down a job offer, and she and her husband lost a contract on a new home. Nicole felt like she didn’t exist. She sent in a request for a replacement certificate and was still waiting for it after nine months.

That’s when she decided she’d Better Call Harry.

