KSU rocked by more executive turmoil

There is more turmoil in the executive ranks at Kennesaw State University.

This, just days after the departure of embattled president Sam Olens.

After months of scandal and disobeying his bosses at the state level Olens left earlier this month. He has since landed a cushy new job at a law firm.

But days before his departure, he reportedly placed one of his top deputies on leave.



Lectra Lawhorne, was the Chief Information Officer, and head of IT at KSU.

Not anymore it appears. She has been wiped from the campus directory.

As has a male subordinate.

The university refusing to confirm or deny their firings.

They also refused to confirm or deny a front page report in the student newspaper, The Sentinel, which cited multiple sources claiming Lawhorne and the subordinate were engaged in a relationship, and Lawhorne, his supervisor, approved pay when he wasn't showing up for work.

We reached out to Lawhorne for comment, and did not get a call back.