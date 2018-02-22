Atlanta was 21 degrees above average Thursday, breaks record high

Atlanta broke another record high Thursday with an afternoon high that was 21 degrees above average.

The high Thursday was 79 degrees at 4:09 p.m., which broke the previous record high of 74 from 2003, 1949 and 1917.

4th heat-related record in February

After what seemed like a very cold winter in Atlanta, Mother Nature has brought the heat for the month of February. Thursday's high was the third record high of the year -- all this month -- and the fourth heat-related record.

Heat-related records in Atlanta

Feb 17 - Record high of 77

Feb 20 - Record high minimum temperature of 58

Feb 21 - Record high of 77

Feb 22 - Record high of 79

Above-average February

In addition to the heat records, the monthly temperature also tells the story of how warm February has been. After barely being above average in December, and below average in January, so far February has been 8.9 degrees above average in Atlanta.

Monthly temp this winter

December - 46.8° (1.5° above average)

January - 40.4° (-2.9° below average)

February - 55.2° (8.9° above average)

