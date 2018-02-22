Controversial plan to split up Stockbridge in hands of Georgia House

The controversial plan to break apart the city of Stockbridge to form a new city is in the hands of the State House of Representatives.

The proposal moved quickly in the Senate, but not in the House. The House read bills Wednesday, and they were assigned to a committee, but one Representative says he's hopeful because now they can have more conversations about what these bills would do to the city of Stockbridge.

It's a waiting game for people who live in Stockbridge and unincorporated Henry County. There are four bills being discussed and voted on under the Gold Dome -- Senate Bills 262 and 263, which would split Stockbridge and create a new cit called Eagles Landing.

The Senate passed these bills weeks ago.

There are also House Bills 638 and 639, which are companion bills. House Bill 638 de-annexes more than 9,000 residents from Stockbridge to include in the new city. That bill passed, but House Bill 639 is being held up, which would create the new city.

Representative Demetrious Douglas says it's a good sign these bills are at a standstill.

“It has started a conversation between the two parties to see if we can work something out," says Douglas. "I think that’s best for everybody, sit at the table, start a discussion and work something.”

Representative Sandra Scott says these bills are clear-cut racism.

“Are we going back to the days where we are going to have signs posted blacks not allowed?" asks Scott. "It makes you wonder, are we going to have separate bathrooms, separate water fountains? Where is the state of Georgia with acts like this?”

