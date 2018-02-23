Amber Alert for missing Florida girl extended to Georgia

Police are currently searching for a missing girl and an Amber Alert issued in Florida has now been extended to Georgia.

Juliet Odierna, 8, was last seen in Cape Coral, Florida and is possibly in the company of Jennifer Odierna and Theodore Moschovas. She was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki skirt, and black shoes.

They may be traveling in a 2016, black Hyundai Accent with a temporary Florida license tag number CBN9123.

Juliet is described as a white female, standing about 4'3" tall and weighing around 80 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.