State lawmaker falls victim to "slider" crime

It's happened again and this time it's a state lawmaker who has fallen victim to a "slider" crime.

It's the latest in a string of gas station thefts and this time, it happened to State Representative Sharon Cooper as she pumped gas Thursday night at the Chevron station on Northside Drive in Buckhead.

Coopers tells CBS46 that she left the keys in her vehicle as she pumped gas and as she was pumping, she realized someone was driving away in her 2016 Mercedes-Benz. The suspect was last seen taking off down southbound I-75.

CBS46 has warned people about slider crimes in the past. Just this month, Douglasville Police announced they were investigating at least five similar crimes in their community, one that ended in a police chase. The vehicles weren't stolen but several items were taken from inside.

Other similar crimes have also been reported in Cobb County. Cobb County Police say a woman was pumping gas at a QuikTrip station on Paces Ferry Road on February 9 when a man pulled up next to her, got out of his vehicle, reached into her vehicle and stole her purse.

Police believe that some of the crimes are connected to a larger ring in the Atlanta area, who are allegedly traveling to gas stations across the metro area to commit these crimes.

If you have any information on any of these thefts, you're asked to call police.

