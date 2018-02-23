Bill would allow agencies to deny adoptions based on religious beliefs

The State Senate is expected to vote on a controversial bill Friday that would allow adoption agencies the right to deny an adoption based on religious beliefs.

The measure has already passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and is now up for a full Senate vote.

Some people in the LGBT community say the bill will mean parents and even kids will be discriminated against. Those who are for the legislation say that faith-based agencies are the ones who need protections from discrimination and the freedom to express their religious beliefs.

CBS46 spoke with Christian James-Zilavetz, co-founder of Pride School Atlanta in North Druid Hills, who says it's the children who would be hurt the most.

"For the kids who are the most disadvantaged in our state, if you take their ability to have a good home away then they become a liability and then that's 40 or 50 more years that you have to support somebody," said James-Zilavetz.

In the past, Governor Nathan Deal has vetoed legislation that fell under the banner of religious liberty or religious freedom after major concerns from the LGBT community.

CBS46 reached out to the bill's author, Senator William Ligon of Brunswick, as well as Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle but have not heard back.

CBS46 wants to know what you think. Do you think adoption agencies should be able to deny an adoption based on religious beliefs? Vote in our online poll or sound off on the CBS46 Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.