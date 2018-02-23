Inmate gets 18 more months for running inmate taxi service

Authorities say a federal inmate in Atlanta has been sentenced to serve an additional year and a half in prison for running a taxi service that ferried escaped inmates to restaurants, hotels and homes.

Prosecutors say that from November 2016 to April 2017, 41-year-old Deldrick Jackson and his fiancee, 38-year-old Kelly Bass, provided escaped inmates with rides from the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta and smuggled contraband back into the prison.

The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said in a news release Thursday that Jackson will serve the additional time after completing a sentence of 10 years and eight months for drug and money laundering charges.

Bass was sentenced in September to serve six months in prison followed by eight months home confinement.

