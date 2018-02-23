Metro Atlanta father, daughter remake Childish Gambino song to sell cookies

A metro Atlanta man and his daughter had an interesting idea to sell Girl Scout cookies and the plan paid off big time!

Seymore Harrison Jr. and his daughter Charity, who is a Girl Scout Daisy, sang the Childish Gambino song "Redbone" together in a video that has now been viewed over 2 million times.

The goal was to sell 1,300 boxes but with the popularity of the song, the duo ended up peddling more than 2,500.

WATCH the video below (APP users: Tap here for the video)

