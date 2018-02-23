Metro Atlanta father, daughter remake Childish Gambino song to sell cookies

Connie Wright Gomez, 46, told deputies she left her Rottweiler, Rambo, in her car when she came to visit the jail as a court visitor.More >
A man accused of fatally shooting a teenager at a mobile home park in Gwinnett County has turned himself in to police.More >
The law says you have to wear a seat belt when you get in your car.More >
According to a Facebook post averaging hundreds of thousands of views per day, the owner of Doos Seafood near Snellville "hit" an employee for making a mistake.More >
The body of an adult male was located in Pinckneyville Park, an area in unincorporated Norcross, just before noon on Monday.More >
A dog in Ohio is looking for a new home after someone wrote “free” and “good home only” across its body in permanent marker before abandoning it in a park.More >
Atlanta Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile suspect for aggravated assault after throwing rocks at visitors of the Beltline.More >
Officers say 39-year-old James Oliver is wanted for the December 2, 2017 murder of Darnell Pettway.More >
Nobody wants to have high blood pressure, but some people are being misdiagnosed with elevated pressure because of these simple mistakes.More >
