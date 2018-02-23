BB&T customers unable to access accounts due to technical issues

Customers with accounts at BB&T bank are currently unable to access some of the banking services provided due to an equipment malfunction at one of the company's data centers.

Company officials say they have no reason to believe the outage is a result of a cyber security breach.

The services unavailable at this time include online banking, the mobile banking app and ATMs. Officials say customers can still use their debit, credit and prepaid cards for the time being.

There are several BB&T bank branches throughout metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia and all customers are affected.

The company also says if you’ve incurred any fees or experienced any issues directly related to this outage, they'll work with you to address those issues.

It is unclear when the services will be available again.

