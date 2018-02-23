BB&T releases statement on customers unable to access accounts due to technical issues

Customers with accounts at BB&T bank are currently unable to access some of the banking services provided due to an equipment malfunction at one of the company's data centers.

Company officials say they have no reason to believe the outage is a result of a cyber security breach.

The services unavailable at this time include online banking, the mobile banking app and ATMs. Officials say customers can still use their debit, credit and prepaid cards for the time being.

There are several BB&T bank branches throughout metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia and all customers are affected.

The company also says if you’ve incurred any fees or experienced any issues directly related to this outage, they'll work with you to address those issues.

On Saturday BB&T released the following statement:

BB&T's systems have substantially recovered and we continue to make significant progress. Our online and mobile banking platforms are now available along with our automated Phone24 service and ATMs. As our systems continue to recover, please be aware account information may only reflect transactions made through Thursday night. Our systems are still processing updates, and we expect account information to become current later today. Thank you for your continued patience. We are deeply sorry this has happened. We hear our client's frustration, and we are committed to making this right. If clients have incurred fees directly related to this outage, we will waive or reimburse those fees. We're also here to assist with any other challenges. Our financial centers that are normally open on Saturdays will also stay open two additional hours today to assist our clients. The outage began late Thursday afternoon and was caused by an equipment malfunction in one of our data centers. At this time, we have no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity. We are carefully reviewing the cause of this issue and taking steps to make sure this doesn't occur again in the future. Again, we are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this event has caused, and we're here to help. We thank our clients for their patience and we will continue to provide updates here and on BB&T's Facebook and Twitter pages.

