Models with disabilities hit runaway

ATLANTA

While the fashion industry still struggles with diversity on its runways, local designer, Sharon Gary-Dill is embracing it.

On Feb. 25, more than a dozen models with disabilities will participate in “An Evening of Fashion and Elegance.” The event will feature designs from Gary-Dill, and several other designers. Proceeds from the event will benefit a nonprofit that supports arts and music programs for those with special needs. 

