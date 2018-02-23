Models with disabilities hit runaway

While the fashion industry still struggles with diversity on its runways, local designer, Sharon Gary-Dill is embracing it.

On Feb. 25, more than a dozen models with disabilities will participate in “An Evening of Fashion and Elegance.” The event will feature designs from Gary-Dill, and several other designers. Proceeds from the event will benefit a nonprofit that supports arts and music programs for those with special needs.

