Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel

Police say a man was shot and killed at a hotel in DeKalb County Friday.

The shooting occurred at the Haven Hotel in the 4900 block of Memorial Drive.

There was an altercation in one of the rooms, followed by gunshots, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

A man was dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by authorities.

Meanwhile, someone was questioned, but police say no one has been arrested.

