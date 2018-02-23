Man shot, killed at DeKalb County hotel

Police say they believe they've recovered the SUV linked to random road shootings in Atlanta Thursday morning.More >
Police say they believe they've recovered the SUV linked to random road shootings in Atlanta Thursday morning.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
It's happened again and this time it's a state lawmaker who has fallen victim to a "slider" crime.More >
It's happened again and this time it's a state lawmaker who has fallen victim to a "slider" crime.More >
A 58-year-old Kingston woman in now in custody following a fatal shooting in Bartow County, February 21.More >
A 58-year-old Kingston woman in now in custody following a fatal shooting in Bartow County, February 21.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
According to the VA's "Monday Morning Work Load" report, right now the Atlanta VA has 37,751 claims to review. That number includes disability claims, benefit claims and burial claims, but what it doesn't include are appeals claims.More >
According to the VA's "Monday Morning Work Load" report, right now the Atlanta VA has 37,751 claims to review. That number includes disability claims, benefit claims and burial claims, but what it doesn't include are appeals claims.More >
Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found dead inside his vehicle in front of a DeKalb County apartment complex.More >
Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found dead inside his vehicle in front of a DeKalb County apartment complex.More >
A Georgia grand jury has indicted two nurses and an aide in the death of an elderly patient.More >
A Georgia grand jury has indicted two nurses and an aide in the death of an elderly patient.More >
After a California woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart for locking up hair and skin products used by African-Americans, CBS46 discovered a local pharmacy was doing the same thing.More >
After a California woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart for locking up hair and skin products used by African-Americans, CBS46 discovered a local pharmacy was doing the same thing.More >
An Amber Alert issued in Florida and extended into Georgia has been cancelled after police found the missing 8 year-old girl.More >
An Amber Alert issued in Florida and extended into Georgia has been cancelled after police found the missing 8 year-old girl.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
Two students at West Forsyth High School have been arrested for allegedly making threats of violence related to a school shooting.More >
Two students at West Forsyth High School have been arrested for allegedly making threats of violence related to a school shooting.More >
It's happened again and this time it's a state lawmaker who has fallen victim to a "slider" crime.More >
It's happened again and this time it's a state lawmaker who has fallen victim to a "slider" crime.More >