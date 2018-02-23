Funeral home catches fire during cremation - CBS46 News

Funeral home catches fire during cremation

By WGCL Digital Team
GAINESVILLE, GA (CBS46) -

A funeral home caught on fire Friday during a cremation in Hall County.

The fire occurred at the Memorial Park Funeral Home in Gainesville. 

During a cremation, an exhaust pipe became too hot and started a fire in the attic, causing minor damage, according to a spokesperson with the Gainesville Fire Department. 

No one was injured in the fire.

