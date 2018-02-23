Smyrna to allow carry-out alcohol in certain restaurant districts

The next time someone buys you a drink in Smyrna’s restaurant district, you can take it to go. You can walk and drink anywhere in the Smyrna Market Village, and it’s totally legal.

Smyrna Market Village starts at Atlanta Road and ends at King Street in front of City Hall.

So here are the rules:

You can only have one drink at a time.

That drink has to be in a plastic or paper cup.

It can be no more than 16 ounces.

You have to buy it from one of the Market Village restaurants.

The city says it’s hoping the new law will draw larger crowds like those you might see in other carry-out cities, like Savannah.

We asked people if they think Smyrna will be the next party destination.

“I've heard, ‘Yeah, they can turn into a Mardi Gras,’ but it's just not that type of crowd here,” said Michael Anderson, who is the general manager of The Stout Brothers Beer Market.

“You look at Savanna, that's kind of touristy,” said resident Berlin Onumonu. “This isn't a tourist area, it's family-friendly, the demographic is a little bit older.”

Many people say the demographic is the reason why they’re not worried about people drinking irresponsibly.

While you can take your to-go cup any day of the week, it’s only from 11 a.m. to midnight.

