Georgia to carry out first execution of the year

In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.More >
In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.More >
A man has been charged in connection with random road shootings in Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >
A man has been charged in connection with random road shootings in Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
It's happened again and this time it's a state lawmaker who has fallen victim to a "slider" crime.More >
It's happened again and this time it's a state lawmaker who has fallen victim to a "slider" crime.More >
A funeral home caught fire Friday during a cremation in Hall County. The fire occurred at the Memorial Park Funeral Home.More >
A funeral home caught fire Friday during a cremation in Hall County. The fire occurred at the Memorial Park Funeral Home.More >
Burger King has been dethroned by Taco Bell as the Mexican-themed chain has become the fourth-largest fast food joint in America.More >
Burger King has been dethroned by Taco Bell as the Mexican-themed chain has become the fourth-largest fast food joint in America.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
An Amber Alert issued in Florida and extended into Georgia has been cancelled after police found the missing 8 year-old girl.More >
An Amber Alert issued in Florida and extended into Georgia has been cancelled after police found the missing 8 year-old girl.More >