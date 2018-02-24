Georgia to carry out first execution of the year

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.More >
On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.More >
In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.More >
A man has been charged in connection with random road shootings in Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >
A funeral home caught fire Friday during a cremation in Hall County. The fire occurred at the Memorial Park Funeral Home.More >
Burger King has been dethroned by Taco Bell as the Mexican-themed chain has become the fourth-largest fast food joint in America.More >
Her agent John Grant said Saturday that the actress known for her roles in "The Vicar of Dibley" and "Notting Hill" had died of natural causes.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
