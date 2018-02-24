Georgia to carry out first execution of the year - CBS46 News

Georgia to carry out first execution of the year

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Georgia Department of Corrections) (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

In less than three weeks convicted murderer Carlton Michael Gary may become the state's first inmate execution of the year.

Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier set the death by lethal injection for March 15 at the state prison in Jackson.

In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.

Nearly ten years ago the Georgia Supreme Court stepped in within hours of Gary's execution ordering DNA tests to be considered. 

If executed, Gary would be the state's 49th inmate executed by lethal injection.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

 

Connect with CBS46

  • Metro Atlanta CrimeMore>>

  • Motorcyclist follows, robs woman in northwest Atlanta

    Motorcyclist follows, robs woman in northwest Atlanta

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:54 PM EST2018-02-24 18:54:59 GMT
    (Source: Atlanta Police Department)(Source: Atlanta Police Department)
    (Source: Atlanta Police Department)(Source: Atlanta Police Department)

    The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.

    More >

    The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.

    More >

  • Three arrested in connection to death of 89-year-old nursing home resident

    Three arrested in connection to death of 89-year-old nursing home resident

    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:56 PM EST2018-02-24 17:56:24 GMT
    Loyce Agyeman, Mable Turman and Wanda Nuckles have each been charged in the death of a nursing home resident. (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office).Loyce Agyeman, Mable Turman and Wanda Nuckles have each been charged in the death of a nursing home resident. (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office).
    Loyce Agyeman, Mable Turman and Wanda Nuckles have each been charged in the death of a nursing home resident. (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office).Loyce Agyeman, Mable Turman and Wanda Nuckles have each been charged in the death of a nursing home resident. (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office).

    On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.

    More >

    On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.

    More >

  • Georgia to carry out first execution of the year

    Georgia to carry out first execution of the year

    Saturday, February 24 2018 9:15 AM EST2018-02-24 14:15:00 GMT
    (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)(Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)
    (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)(Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)

    In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.

    More >

    In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.

    More >
    •   