Delta Airlines ends NRA discount

In the wake the recent deadly Florida high school shooting, student protests, and push to change gun laws, Delta Airlines has decided to end travel discounts for the National Rifle Association.

The following statement was posted to Delta's website Saturday morning:

Delta is reaching out to the National Rifle Association to let it know we will be ending its contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from its website.

