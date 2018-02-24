Delta and United Airlines end NRA discount

In the wake the recent deadly Florida high school shooting, student protests, and push to change gun laws, Delta and United Airlines have decided to end travel discounts for the National Rifle Association.

The following statement was posted to Delta's website Saturday morning:

Delta is reaching out to the National Rifle Association to let it know we will be ending its contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from its website.

United issued the following statement:

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website."

The NRA's annual convention will take place May 3-6 in Dallas, Texas.

