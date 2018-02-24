NRA condemns companies who severed ties

In the wake of the recent deadly Florida high school shooting, student protests, and push to change gun laws, Delta and United Airlines have decided to end travel discounts for the National Rifle Association.

The following statement was posted to Delta's website Saturday morning:

Delta is reaching out to the National Rifle Association to let it know we will be ending its contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from its website.

United issued the following statement:

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website."

This year's NRA annual convention will take place May 3-6 in Dallas, Texas.

Several other companies such as Bank of America Corporation, Hertz, MetLife, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Best Western, Wyndham Hotels, Avis and Budget Rental Car, TrueCar and Symantec Corporation have also cut ties with the association.

The NRA fired back with it's own statement condemning those who have severed ties.

The more than five million law-abiding members of the National Rifle Association have enjoyed discounts and cost-saving programs from many American corporations that have partnered with the NRA to expand member benefits. Since the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, a number of companies have decided to sever their relationship with the NRA, in an effort to punish our members who are doctors, farmers, law enforcement officers, fire fighters, nurses, shop owners and school teachers that live in every American community. We are men and women who represent every American ethnic group, every one of the world's religions and every form of political commitment. The law-abiding members of the NRA had nothing at all to do with the failure of that school's security preparedness, the failure of America's mental health system, the failure of the National Instant Check System or the cruel failures of both federal and local law enforcement. Despite that, some corporations have decided to punish NRA membership in a shameful display of political and civic cowardice, In time, these brands will be replaced by others who recognize that patriotism and determined commitment to Constitutional freedoms are characteristics of a marketplace they very much want to serve. Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world.

