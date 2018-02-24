Three arrested in connection to death of 89-year-old nursing hom - CBS46 News

Three arrested in connection to death of 89-year-old nursing home resident

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Loyce Agyeman, Mable Turman and Wanda Nuckles have each been charged in the death of a nursing home resident. (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office). Loyce Agyeman, Mable Turman and Wanda Nuckles have each been charged in the death of a nursing home resident. (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office).
DECATUR, GA (CBS46) -

Three women responsible for the death of an 89-year-old nursing home resident in DeKalb County were arrested Friday and face several charges.

Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, 63, who worked as a licensed nurse practitioner was arrested at her residence on Parkwood Road in Snellville. Grand jury warrants state charges of felony murder and neglect to a disabled adult.

Certified nurse assistant Mable Turman, 62, was arrested and charged with neglect to an elder person or resident of long-term care facility, murder, abuse, exploitation of a disabled or elder person, and concealing the death of another.

 Former licensed nurse practitioner Wanda Nuckles, 61, surrendered to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Nuckles is indicted on charges of depriving an elder of essential services. She is also facing charges of concealing the death of another.

On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Metro Atlanta CrimeMore>>

  • Motorcyclist follows, robs woman in northwest Atlanta

    Motorcyclist follows, robs woman in northwest Atlanta

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:54 PM EST2018-02-24 18:54:59 GMT
    (Source: Atlanta Police Department)(Source: Atlanta Police Department)
    (Source: Atlanta Police Department)(Source: Atlanta Police Department)

    The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.

    More >

    The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.

    More >

  • Three arrested in connection to death of 89-year-old nursing home resident

    Three arrested in connection to death of 89-year-old nursing home resident

    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:56 PM EST2018-02-24 17:56:24 GMT
    Loyce Agyeman, Mable Turman and Wanda Nuckles have each been charged in the death of a nursing home resident. (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office).Loyce Agyeman, Mable Turman and Wanda Nuckles have each been charged in the death of a nursing home resident. (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office).
    Loyce Agyeman, Mable Turman and Wanda Nuckles have each been charged in the death of a nursing home resident. (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office).Loyce Agyeman, Mable Turman and Wanda Nuckles have each been charged in the death of a nursing home resident. (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office).

    On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.

    More >

    On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.

    More >

  • Georgia to carry out first execution of the year

    Georgia to carry out first execution of the year

    Saturday, February 24 2018 9:15 AM EST2018-02-24 14:15:00 GMT
    (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)(Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)
    (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)(Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)

    In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.

    More >

    In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.

    More >
    •   