Three arrested in connection to death of 89-year-old nursing home resident

Loyce Agyeman, Mable Turman and Wanda Nuckles have each been charged in the death of a nursing home resident. (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office).

Three women responsible for the death of an 89-year-old nursing home resident in DeKalb County were arrested Friday and face several charges.

Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, 63, who worked as a licensed nurse practitioner was arrested at her residence on Parkwood Road in Snellville. Grand jury warrants state charges of felony murder and neglect to a disabled adult.

Certified nurse assistant Mable Turman, 62, was arrested and charged with neglect to an elder person or resident of long-term care facility, murder, abuse, exploitation of a disabled or elder person, and concealing the death of another.

Former licensed nurse practitioner Wanda Nuckles, 61, surrendered to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Nuckles is indicted on charges of depriving an elder of essential services. She is also facing charges of concealing the death of another.

On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.

