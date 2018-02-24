Three arrested in connection to death of 89-year-old nursing home resident

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.More >
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.More >
On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.More >
On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.More >
In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.More >
In 1977 Gary was convicted of the rape and murder of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff. Each of the elderly women were, beaten, raped and then choked with a pair of stockings, according to authorities.More >
A man has been charged in connection with random road shootings in Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >
A man has been charged in connection with random road shootings in Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >
On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.More >
On February 27, 2014 each of the three women failed to provide appropriate medical attention to James Dempsey as he called out for help at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center in Brookhaven, according to authorities.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
According to the VA's "Monday Morning Work Load" report, right now the Atlanta VA has 37,751 claims to review. That number includes disability claims, benefit claims and burial claims, but what it doesn't include are appeals claims.More >
According to the VA's "Monday Morning Work Load" report, right now the Atlanta VA has 37,751 claims to review. That number includes disability claims, benefit claims and burial claims, but what it doesn't include are appeals claims.More >
Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found dead inside his vehicle in front of a DeKalb County apartment complex.More >
Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found dead inside his vehicle in front of a DeKalb County apartment complex.More >
A funeral home caught fire Friday during a cremation in Hall County. The fire occurred at the Memorial Park Funeral Home.More >
A funeral home caught fire Friday during a cremation in Hall County. The fire occurred at the Memorial Park Funeral Home.More >
Burger King has been dethroned by Taco Bell as the Mexican-themed chain has become the fourth-largest fast food joint in America.More >
Burger King has been dethroned by Taco Bell as the Mexican-themed chain has become the fourth-largest fast food joint in America.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
An Amber Alert issued in Florida and extended into Georgia has been cancelled after police found the missing 8 year-old girl.More >
An Amber Alert issued in Florida and extended into Georgia has been cancelled after police found the missing 8 year-old girl.More >