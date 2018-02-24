Motorcyclist follows, robs woman in northwest Atlanta - CBS46 News

Motorcyclist follows, robs woman in northwest Atlanta

Police are searching for a suspect who followed a woman through northwest Atlanta on his motorcycle before robbing her.

The incident occurred on February 13 near the Peachtree Battle shopping plaza.

The victim told police a man knocked on her window stating her tire was flat. The victim told the suspect "okay" and continued driving on Peachtree Battle Avenue. 

The suspect stopped the woman a second time and pointed to her tire, but the woman again continued to drive away towards Northside Parkway.

On the third knock, the woman lowered her window and the suspect attempted to grab her purse from the vehicle.

The suspect then threatened the victim as he demanded her watch and jewelry.

She handed over the items before speeding to safety as she observed the suspect fleeing in the opposite direction, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 30's, and was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants and riding a blue and white Suzuki GSX-R sport motorcycle.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or motorcycle are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 will be rewarded to anyone with information leading to an arrest and indictment.

