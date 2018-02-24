Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department to offer gun safety classes for teachers

In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the Gwinnett County sheriff's department is offering teachers gun safety classes.

The department says it wants to support teachers in any way they can in regard to their personal safety outside the classroom.

The class is being offered at the end of March.

The department isn't saying they'll train teachers for the classrooms, but simply giving gun safety. But the idea of arming teachers is being proposed, including by President Trump.

However, District 13 Democratic Congressman David Albert Scott says he has a better idea.

"My suggestion...would be to put our National Guard to work," said Scott. "That's what they are there for. Whenever we have an emergency, we bring in our National Guard. That will give an immediate presence. They're trained for firearms, they're visible with the firearms."

Scott also says he's a lead sponsor of a bill that will permanently ban assault weapons. He attended a Town Hall Saturday on the value of public services and unions in Atlanta.

