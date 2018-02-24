Body found in pond in Gwinnett County

A body was found in a pond near a Gwinnett County apartment complex Saturday.

The body was found near the Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in the 50 block of Marlowe Drive.

After an initial examination by the Medical Examiner's office, officials say there are no obvious signs of suspicious activity or trauma, with no need for a criminal investigation.

