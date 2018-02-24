Rain to return to Atlanta Sunday

A funeral home caught fire Friday during a cremation in Hall County. The fire occurred at the Memorial Park Funeral Home.More >
A funeral home caught fire Friday during a cremation in Hall County. The fire occurred at the Memorial Park Funeral Home.More >
Burger King has been dethroned by Taco Bell as the Mexican-themed chain has become the fourth-largest fast food joint in America.More >
Burger King has been dethroned by Taco Bell as the Mexican-themed chain has become the fourth-largest fast food joint in America.More >
Her agent John Grant said Saturday that the actress known for her roles in "The Vicar of Dibley" and "Notting Hill" had died of natural causes.More >
Her agent John Grant said Saturday that the actress known for her roles in "The Vicar of Dibley" and "Notting Hill" had died of natural causes.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed at a hotel in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed at a hotel in DeKalb County Friday.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >
CBS46 is learning new information about a bizarre prior arrest involving a man accused in the gruesome murder of his 5-year-old son.More >