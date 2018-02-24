Rain to return to Atlanta Sunday

After an unusual stretch of very warm and dry days in Atlanta, expect rain to end your weekend.

When will it arrive?

An initial line of rain is expected to move into metro Atlanta by 7 a.m. Sunday morning and continue throughout the morning. After this initial round, scattered rain will remain possible throughout the day.

When will it end?

While it won't be non-stop, off-and-on rain is expected to continue in Atlanta throughout the day Sunday and Monday.

Any storms?

While mostly rain is expected, a few storms will be possible. If a storm moves over your area, expect lightning and gusty winds.

Next week

The rain is developing ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Once the cold front moves through north Georgia Monday, the rain will gradually push south. It'll be briefly dry on Tuesday with our next system moving in Wednesday.

