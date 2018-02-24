Bill that would have cut millions of dollars from schools revised in Clayton County

A controversial bill that would've diverted fuel tax revenue from Clayton County -- thus cutting millions of dollars to local schools -- has been revised.

Clayton County leaders say they have found a temporary solution to House Bill 821, which exempts jet fuel from state sales and use tax. The bill would have greatly impacted Clayton County, preventing the county from collecting those taxes.

At a town hall meeting in Riverdale Saturday, Representative Valencia Stovall said she met with both Delta and Governor Nathan Deal last week to work on a solution.

She said they've agreed to a stopgap, where Clayton County would not be affected by any changes in legislation until the end of the education SPLOST in 2019.

The agreement gives the county additional time to find ways to make up the money that will eventually be lost.

“We were able to sit down and come to a concession with Governor Deal and with Delta to make sure that Clayton County would be held harmless, won't be hurt by the tax exemption,” Stovall said. “So it's not that the tax exemption is eliminated, it's still moving forward. It's just now transferred into another bill.”

Those in favor of eliminating sales tax on jet fuel believe it will help make Georgia more competitive. Clayton County collects on those taxes and stands to lose tens of millions of dollars.

