GBI called to investigate officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Hapeville Road SW.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 a suspect was hit, and the officer involved was not injured.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately provided by authorities.

