Highway 9 lane closures

By WGCL Digital Team
ROSWELL, GA (CBS46) -

Motorists are advised to avoid Highway 9 near Mansell Circle due to lane closures.

The lane closures are a result of an accident.

Authorities say all north bound lanes and one south bound lane are closed. 

